IBKS vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match IBKS vs MUN at Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim: Sitting pretty at they top of Group H, Manchester United next face Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. They defeated Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig to start their Champions Leaguen campaign on a winning note. This is the first time that United will be facing Basaksehir. The Turkish champions, on the other hand, have lost their opening two matches and are yet to score a goal. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, IBKS Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips Champions League, Online Football Tips Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – IBKS vs MUN Champions League 2020-21.

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network. Also Read - BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bergamo United CC vs Venezia CC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5:45 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United will start at 11:25 PM IST – November 4 in India.

Venue: Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim

IBKS vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Mert Gunok, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alexandru Epureanu, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba (vice-captain), Mason Greenwood, Edin Visca, Irfan Kahveci, Edinson Cavani, Enzo Crivelli, Anthony Martial (captain)

IBKS vs MUN Probable Starting XIs

Istanbul Basaksehir: Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mehmet Topal, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Edin Visca, Enzo Crivelli, Deniz Turuc

Manchester United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

IBKS vs MUN Full Squads

Istanbul Basaksehir: Danijel Aleksic, Okechukwu Azubuike, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Mehmet Topal, Eljero Elia, Gokhan Inler, Edin Visca, Muhammet Arslantas, Demba Ba, Robinho De-Souza, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Enzo Crivelli, Ahmet Kivanc, Mert Gunok, Volkan Babacan, Carlos Ponck, Alexandru Epureanu, Ugur Ucar, Aziz Behich, Junior Caicara, Martin Skrtel, Gael Clichy

Manchester United: Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones

