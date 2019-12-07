The Big Bout Indian Boxing League moves to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex in Delhi after four days in the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. In the Super Saturday double header, Odisha Warriors will face Bangalore Brawlers while NE Rhinos take on Gujarat Giants.

In the opening clash, Warriors, who have lost both their encounters, will meet Brawlers with the hope of keeping themselves alive in the hunt for a semifinals berth. On the other hand, the Brawlers will be pinning their hopes on Pinki Rani, Simranjit Kaur and Gaurav Bidhuri for a maiden victory.

Saturday’s second clash between NE Rhinos and Gujarat Giants promises to be a thriller. Nikhat Zareen sparked the Rhinos’ turnaround against Brawlers and will hope that her team sustains the momentum while the Amit Pangal-led Giants are no pushovers either, bubbling with confidence after a 5-2 win over Odisha Warriors.

With Mohammed Husamuddin and Sarita Devi also in their ranks, Amit Pangal will look for that crucial fourth point from among Rajesh Narwal (women’s 51kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) Ashish Kumar (75kg) and British champion Scott Forrest (91kg).

The Mary Kom-led Punjab Panthers are leading the table with two victories. Rhinos and Giants are the other teams with victories against their name while Brawlers, Bombay Bullets and Warriors are yet to finish on the winning side.

The Big Bout Indian Boxing League, approved by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), is a three-week competition featuring a host of top Indian and international boxers. Six 14-member teams are competing for a Rs. 3 crore prize purse. The squads will play one another in the league before the top four teams compete in the semifinals. Each match consists of seven bouts.