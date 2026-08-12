Ibrahim Zadran joins elite list and becomes joint-third fastest batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs

The right-hander played a controlled innings against Ireland, reaching three figures after helping Afghanistan make a strong start with the bat

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File photo of Ibrahim Zadran. (Credits: IANS)

Ibrahim Zadran added another major record to his ODI career on Wednesday as he became the fastest Afghanistan batter to reach 2,000 runs in the format. He achieved the landmark during the fourth ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Zadran needed just 45 innings to reach the mark, putting him joint-third on the list of fastest batters to score 2,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone with a second run off Mark Adair. Only India’s Shubman Gill and South Africa’s Hashim Amla have got there quicker. Gill took 38 innings, while Amla reached the mark in 40 innings.

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Zadran shares the third spot with four well-known names. Former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas, England’s Kevin Pietersen, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen also reached 2,000 ODI runs in 45 innings. The record puts Zadran among some of the biggest names to have played the format.

The Afghan opener has been a regular run-scorer since making his ODI debut. He had already crossed 1,000 runs in only 24 innings and has continued to build his numbers at a strong rate. His record is even more impressive given that he has played a large part of his career in a developing Afghanistan side.

Zadran also marked the occasion with a century. The right-hander played a controlled innings against Ireland, reaching three figures after helping Afghanistan make a strong start with the bat. His hundred added to a growing list of big ODI scores, including his career-best 177 against England in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The century was another sign of Zadran’s importance at the top of Afghanistan’s batting order. He has often been used as the player responsible for giving the side a solid platform, and his ability to bat deep into an innings has made him one of Afghanistan’s most dependable ODI players.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan made full use of a good batting surface after being sent in to bat first. Zadran and Sediqullah Atal provided a strong start before Afghanistan continued to build towards a big total. By the 43rd over, Afghanistan had moved to 286/3, with Atal also reaching his half-century.

The Afghan batters kept the scoring rate under control while finding regular boundaries. Zadran’s innings gave the visitors the base they needed, while Atal’s contribution kept the pressure on Ireland’s bowlers. Afghanistan entered the final stages of the innings in a strong position, with plenty of batting still to come.

The fourth ODI was another chance for Afghanistan to complete a strong series against Ireland after winning the second and third matches. Zadran’s record and century gave the visitors an ideal start as they looked to finish the series on a high.