Ibrahim Zadran’s Virat Kohli-Style Celebration After Maiden Test Century Goes VIRAL | PIC

SL vs Afg: It is no secret that Zadran is a Kohli fan and that was on display in Colombo today.

Virat Kohli Ibrahim Zadran (Image: X Screengrab)

Colombo: Former India captain Virat Kohli is a modern-day great. He is arguably the best batter of the generation, if not the best ever. Even at the twilight of his career, all aspiring batters want to emulate him and Afghanistan batter was no different. Ibrahim Zadran reached his maiden Test century on Sunday in the one-off Test against Sri Lanka and celebrated it like Kohli. After reaching the milestone, he kissed the chain on his neck like Kohli does. It is no secret that Zadran is a Kohli fan and that was on display in Colombo today.

Zadran remained unbeaten on 101* at stumps on Day three. With his fighting knock, he has raised hopes and belief in the Afghanistan camp after their shambolic show with the bat and the ball in the first essay. It is important Zadran continues the good work on the fourth day. Afghanistan still trail by 42 runs in the Test.

Zadran missed out in the first essay as he was dismissed without scoring. He was leg-before wicket off the second ball he faced off Asitha Fernando.

