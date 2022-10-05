IC vs BHK Final Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

IC vs BHK Final Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings – Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST October 05 Wednesday.

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST – October 05.

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: GJG vs BHK When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

IC vs BHK Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan, Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

IC vs BHK Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Pravin Tambe

Bhilwara Kings: Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, R Powell, Corey Anderson, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan