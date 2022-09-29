IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers – Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST September 29 Thursday. IC vs MNT, IC vs MNT Dream11, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Dream11, LLC 2022, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2022.Also Read - India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: GJG vs BHK When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 29. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings’ Royal Show Trounce Gujarat Giants

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Highlights Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Cricket Update 2022: Match Called Off Due to Heavy Rain

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

IC vs MNT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Jesse Ryder, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

MNT vs BHK Probable Playing XI

Manipal Tigers: Swapnil Asnodkar, Ravikant Shukla, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Farveez Maharoof, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, and Rajat Bhatia.