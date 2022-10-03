GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings – Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST October 03 Monday. GJG vs BHK, GJG vs BHK Dream11, IGujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11, LLC 2022, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2022.

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST – October 03.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

IC vs MNT Dream11 Team

Shane Watson, Chris Gayle (c), Parthiv Patel, Lendl Simmonds, Yashpal Singh (v.c), Kevin O Brain, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Ashok Dinda

GUJG vs BK Probable Playing XIs

GUJG: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O Brain, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Swann, Joginder Sharma, R Emrit, Appanna, McClenaghan, Dinda

BK: Morne van Wyk, Porterfield, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, R Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Kaneria, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar