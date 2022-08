ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy HintsAlso Read - NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Playing 11s For Today’s Match Headingly, 11 PM IST August 09, Saturday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series toss between Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin and RC Dresden will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – August 13, 2 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Team

Wicket keeper: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai(C)

Batsmen: Naga Mahanandhi, Chanti Pasupuleti, Sandeep Kamboj, Irfan Ahmad

All rounders: Rohit Grover, Belal Zadran, Amrit Pal(VC)

Bowlers: Avesh Narisetty, Kapil Chandnani, Ketan Shetty

ICAB vs RCD Probable Playing XI

Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin: Chanti Pasupuleti, Arun Kumar, Rohit Grover, Sagar Jariwala, Amar Shankarappa, Naga Mahanandhi, Akhil Javvaji, Anvesh Narisetty, Chandu Nagasai, Ketan Shetty, Sriteja Somepalli

RC Dresden: Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Sandeep Kamboj, Ijaz Ahmad, Faisal Qasim, Belal Zadran, Vikas Manjunatha, Amrit Pal, Waqas Virk, Karan Patil, Kapil Chandnani, Ganesh Patil