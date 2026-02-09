Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked by ICC in THIS special team after Under-19 World Cup, the list includes three Indian stars

The ICC picks star Indian player Vaibhav Suryavanshi and two more stars in their special squad after destructive gameplay in the Under-19 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced their team for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. However, their list includes star players filled with potential and skills.

Three Indian stars in the squad

To the list, the International Cricket Council (ICC) added three Indian players. The first one is a star Indian batter and one of the greatest hitters of all time. Young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi is their first priority. On the other hand, players like Kanishk Chauhan and Henil Patel.

Speaking about more players, along with them, three-star cricketers have also been included in the 12-member squad. Despite having massive loss by the Indian team in the final by 100 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s iconic 175 runs innings

Young Indian star and one of the greatest batters of all time. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his aggressive batting and remarkable knocks, sparkled one of the innings against England in the final as he smashed 175 runs off 80 balls. However, his valuable performance helped the Indian team to add 439 runs on the board.

While smashing the England bowling line-up Vaibhav Suryavanshi also surpassed and broke several records. However, with his mesmerizing innings, he also became the batsman with the most sixes in a single innings in the Under-19 World Cup.

Indian stars shine in Under-19 World Cup final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a headache for the England bowling line-up in the final as he smashed 15 sixes and broke Australia’s Michael Hill’s record of 12. On the other hand, players like Kanishk Chauhan and Henil Patel showcased sensational performances. Kanishk contributed a valuable performance with both bat and ball. However, Henil took 11 wickets in the tournament, including his 10-wicket haul against the United States.

Three England stars in the team

Let’s discuss the players who got selected from England by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first cricketer was Thomas Rew, who was appointed as the skipper. Speaking about his performance, he scored 330 runs at an average of 66. His impressive century against Australia in the semi-final makes him more valuable. On the other hand, Manny Lumsden is also in the list as he took the most wickets in the tournament (16). Ben Mace, who scored 444 runs in the tournament, including a 191-run knock against Scotland.

ICC Team of the Tournament:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India), Veeran Chamudita (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew (wicketkeeper, captain) (England), Oliver Peak (Australia), Ben Mace (England), Kanishk Chauhan (India), Nuristani Umarzai (Afghanistan), Wittel Lodge (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), Manny Lumsden (England), Henil Patel (India)

