The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup 2019 has approved Rishabh Pant as a replacement player for Shikhar Dhawan in India’s 15-member squad for the remainder of the tournament. Opener Dhawan, who suffered a thumb injury during the league match against Australia, has been ruled out of further participation in the event.

The ICC release said: “The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).”

An official request has been made to replace Shikhar with @RishabPant777 in the World Cup squad #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WqXptyspSm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019



Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup on Wednesday morning as he was not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games of the showpiece event. Team manager Sunil Subramaniam addressed the media in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed the same.

Pant is unlikely to slot into India’s XI straightaway, and if he does win selection, he will most likely not replace Dhawan at the top of the order. It was KL Rahul, a regular opener who was playing at No.4 when Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened, who moved up in India’s win over Pakistan, impressing with a half-century, with Vijay Shankar slotting into the middle order.

India’s next game is against Afghanistan on Saturday, 22 June at the Hampshire Bowl.