ICC Bans Bangladesh All-Rounder Nasir Hossain For Two Years After Anti-Corruption Code Breach

The 32-year-old Nasir Hossain last played for Bangladesh in 2018 in an ODI match.

Updated: January 16, 2024 5:59 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Nasir Hossain played 115 matches for Bangladesh across formats between 2011 and 2018. (Image: ICC)

Dubai: Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been banned from all cricket after accepting charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh in 2018 in an ODI match, was charged by the International Cricket Council in September 2023. He admitted to three charges, and has been handed a two-year ban, with six months suspended.

