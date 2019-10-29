Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for 18 months by the International Cricket Council after failing to report corrupt practices. According to an ICC release, Shakib has been banned from all forms of cricket after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

This has not gone down well with his fans who love to the core. Fans took to social media and expressed their disappointment over ICC’s ruling, calling it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unfair’.

Here is how Twitter reacted after ICC banned former captain of Bangladesh:

To ban #ShakibAlHasan for 2 years is insane. He wasn’t involved in any sort of fixing. He just didn’t notify the board. 2 years is ridiculous. #AskSportsTak @BoriaMajumdar @vikrantgupta73 🏏 — Bhavik Kapadia (@BhavikK11) October 29, 2019

Why Shakib? Why him of all people? Number one all rounder since forever and it is down to this? #ShakibAlHasan — Unprecedented (@soft_signal) October 29, 2019

#MatchFixing allegations against @Sah75official . I won’t believe this! One of the finest cricketers in the world! #ShakibAlHasan — Abhiram (@iamabhiramhari) October 29, 2019

All my heart with you @Sah75official. Stay strong in this tough condition champion. We know you will make a great comeback soon. We will always support you. #ShakibAlHasan #staystrong — Aayush Pathak (@Aayushcric) October 29, 2019

Totally Injustice…. You Can’t break the heart of Bangladesh cricket!!.😠😠😭 Whatever happens we all are stand with #ShakibAlHasan ❤️ https://t.co/z4BIs1Bzbh — Jobayer Hasan Orin (@CareLess_Orin) October 29, 2019

The charges are as follows:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to the second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.