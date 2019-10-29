Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for 18 months by the International Cricket Council after failing to report corrupt practices. According to an ICC release, Shakib has been banned from all forms of cricket after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
This has not gone down well with his fans who love to the core. Fans took to social media and expressed their disappointment over ICC’s ruling, calling it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unfair’.
Here is how Twitter reacted after ICC banned former captain of Bangladesh:
The charges are as follows:
Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL
Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to the second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018
Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct – in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.