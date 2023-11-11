Home

Some of the finest and greatest moments from the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 were showcased through a two-minute projection, with a brilliant display of light and sound, the ICC informed in a release on Friday.

ICC, BCCI Showcase Special 3D Projection Of 2023 World Cup Moments On Gateway Of India. (Image: Twitter - ICC)

Mumbai, Nov 10: To celebrate the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and mark Diwali, the festival of light, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a special 3D projection showcase on the historical Gateway of India here on Friday night.

The brand campaign for the Men’s Cricket World Cup, “It Takes One Day”, was highlighted like never before in the projection.

Diwali 🤝 Cricket World Cup A celebration of two big festivals at the Gateway of India 🤩#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/hgMBd0JwTV — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2023

Select images of the epic moments from the ongoing World Cup were selected and curated alongside the Navarasa symbols. The Navarasa symbols were reimagined in a cricketing context. They showcased the various emotions the cricketing fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup match.

The projection featured 40,000 state-of-the-art lumen projectors, which made this show a powerful blend of technology and emotive storytelling, making this show a must-view event for all cricketing fans around the world.

This projection celebrated the cricket played in the Cricket World Cup so far.

Sir Viv Richards, the West Indies legend and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Ambassador, was elated to see the celebrations.

“Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, it is fantastic to see the iconic Gateway of India celebrating epic World Cup moments alongside the stunning Navarasa symbols,” he was quoted as saying by the ICC in its statement.

“There has been enthralling cricket on a show for all fans to experience a range of emotions and I can’t wait to see what the remaining games have in store for everyone,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.