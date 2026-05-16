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ICC board meeting: Mohsin Naqvi invited to attend the annual meet as well as IPL 2026 final? Heres what we know

ICC board meeting: Mohsin Naqvi invited to attend the annual meet as well as IPL 2026 final? Here’s what we know

Pakistani media has also disclosed that the final call on Mohsin Naqvi's potential tour of India will be finalized by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As we all know, the Indo-Pak relations, in the recent past, have deteriorated, especially after what happened in Pahalgam last year

Asian Cricket Council and Federal Minister for Interior of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi waits on the presentation platform after India’s victory in the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo credit: IANS)

In a massive development, it is being reported that Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been invited to come down to Ahmedabad to attend the International Cricket Council’s board meeting, which is slated to take place later this month. The meeting will be held concurrently with the 2026 Indian Premier League season which concludes on Sunday, May 31.

This ICC board meeting was originally going to be held in Doha, Qatar but was eventually postponed due to the on-going conflict in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran. Therefore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India offered Ahmedabad as the potential replacement. Officials from all around the world are expected to be in Gujarat in the final two weeks of the IPL.

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The BCCI had recently moved the IPL 2026 final out of Bengaluru to Ahmedabad and while this decision initially baffled the fans, it all has started to make sense now. The apex governing body reportedly wants to conclude the ICC board meeting by hosting the officials in the finale showdown of the cash-rich league.

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On May 21, the ICC will hold a virtual Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting before meeting the in-person board meetings on 30th and 31st of the month.

Mohsin Naqvi’s invitation forwarded to Pakistani Prime Minister’s office

While the complete guest list for the meeting has not been disclosed yet, several trusted sources have claimed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be invited for the annual board meet. It is also being reported that Naqvi, who is a cabinet minister in the Pakistani government as well as the president of the Asian Cricket Council, could also attend the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

This information is being reported widely in Pakistani media as well. They have also disclosed that the final call on Mohsin Naqvi’s potential tour of India will be finalized by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As we all know, the Indo-Pak relations, in the recent past, have deteriorated, especially after what happened in Pahalgam last year.

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The two nations haven’t played a single bilateral series in more than a decade and they only meet in neutral venues during major ICC events. In their most recent clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India had clinched a massive 61-run victory in Colombo before going on to win the title for a 3rd time earlier this year.

What will be discussed in the ICC board meeting?

A number of issues like governance, revenue sharing and further growth of international cricket will be thoroughly discussed in the ICC board meeting. If Mohsin Naqvi attends this meet, then cricketing affairs between India and Pakistan could also be discussed, but as of now it all lies on the hands of Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif.

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