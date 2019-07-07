The league stage is now done and dusted, and it is time for the knockouts. India, Australia, England and New Zealand are the top four teams who have managed to beat all the odds and make it to the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The first semifinal of the World Cup will be a match-up between India and New Zealand, two sides who haven’t faced each other in the tournament till now. Virat Kohli and Co. topped the points table after finishing the round-robin stage on the top thanks to the 7 wins and one washout in 9 matches. After losing a nail-biting thriller and their last group stage encounter against South Africa on Saturday, Australia finished on the second spot.

England and New Zealand qualified in 3rd and 4th places respectively, to complete the top-four. India will now take on New Zealand in the first semi-finals in Manchester on July 9 while Australia will face hosts England once again in this edition in the second semi-final in Birmingham on July 11.

Earlier in the tournament, India and New Zealand’s group match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was washed out without a ball being bowled. The much-awaited semifinals would be a perfect chance for both the teams to take another shot at each other after qualifying for the knockouts. Despite starting as the favourites, the pressure will undeniably on the Indian team as they were thwarted by the same opposition in the World Cup warm-up game. The Kiwis dismantled India’s top order and bundled them out for 184, only to win the match by 6 wickets eventually.

In the first half of the tournament, India and New Zealand were the only two unbeaten teams until the Kiwis were beaten by Pakistan, and India lost versus hosts England. Though the Indian team picked up after the defeat to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand failed to get back their World Cup campaign on track and lost games against defending champs Australia and England. Kane Williamson’s men finished with just as many points as Pakistan after their final game, but went ahead to grab the fourth spot thanks to the big difference in the Net Run Rate (NRR) between the two teams.

India vs New Zealand Match details

Date: Tuesday, July 09 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs NZ ODI RECORD

In overall 107 One-day internationals between India and New Zealand, the former have won 55 compared to latter’s record of winning only 45. The Men in Blue maintained a healthy winning percentage of 51.88 per cent. The remaining 6 games have ended in a draw.

Matches: 107

India won: 55

New Zealand won: 45

Tied: 1

No result: 6

India vs New Zealand World Cup Head-to-Head Record

In ICC World Cup tournaments, the two teams have faced each other on seven occasions, and the Kiwis hold the edge over Indians with four wins, while the latter won only thrice. The two teams have clashed against each other at the World Cup three times and all of them have gone Blackcaps’ ways.

Matches: 7

India won: 3

New Zealand won: 4

No Result: 1

Old Trafford, Manchester – Venue Details

The iconic Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester has hosted 47 ODIs so far. Out of which 11 are World Cup matches. It has also hosted two league matches in 1975 edition of World Cup, two league matches and one semifinal in 1979, two league matches and one semifinal in 1983 and one league match, one Super Six match and one semifinal in 1999.

The first semifinal between India and New Zealand will take place at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester on July 9!