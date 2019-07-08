India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Playing 11

India, after defeating Sri Lanka in their last league game and finishing atop the points table, will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. Though the Virat Kohli-led side have been hit by injury-issue, they have not let that affect their on-field performance. The playing eleven has seen changes in various positions, with the most notable being the change in opening combination in the middle of the tournament.

However, everyone has performed their responsibilities and not let the team suffer on the ground. But, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami sitting out in the last ODI and the replacing players performing well, Virat Kohli finds himself in flux to decide his playing eleven. The toughest decision for him will be to decide whether or not to drop Ravindra Jadeja, who in place of Chahal performed considerably well.

For New Zealand, missing Lockie Ferguson in the playing eleven has been tough. Ferguson emerged as their wicket-taker and remains so before sustaining an injury. If he is not fit, Kane Williamson might well have to go with Tim Southee who proved expensive for his spell of nine overs against England in New Zealand’s last league game.

India vs New Zealand Probable Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Kartik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (vc), Ross Taylor.