ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: For a layman like me, ‘guesstimating’ over cricket is fun and not a serious business like that of bookies and sports journalists who burn the midnight oil for predicting the next morning match.

After watching how India played against overrated South Africa and outdone the current champions Australia, I can say, with a superlative degree of confidence, that our team India will not only reach the finals unbeaten but also lift the coveted World Cup for the third time on July 14 at the Lord’s in London, where Kapil Dev had lifted the cup in 1983. I absolutely believe in the propensity of history repeating itself and it will again repeat at the Lord’s.

Here are three reasons why I believe so.

1. Stronger than the rock: With Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan, Hitman Rohit Sharma, King Kohli, and the best finisher MS Dhoni, there is no contest in the tournament. Gone are the days when we used to fret about our weak bowling. Now, our bowlers win matches for us and don’t let our batmen down in a crunch match.

2. English condition: Despite the perception that Kohli and his boys were not suited for the English conditions and they would face difficulty in tackling swings, the truth of the bat and ball remains unbeaten in the game of cricket. While perception rests in studios and newsrooms, players go on the field. In any condition, to win a match a team has to outdo the rivals.

3. Morning shows the day: In its first match to the campaign, India defeated South Africa by 6 wickets. SA never looked like in the game. India dominated totally. In its second match, Kohli’s men took the steam out of the defending champions Australia. Since the first ball, Men in Blue tackled the defending champions Australia in style and won the game. With this victory, other teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh are minnows before India. England looks formidable, but it never won the ICC Cricket World Cup. Team India will defeat the host.

The finals on July 14, 2019, might see India vs England but the men in blue are capable of tiding over any Tsunami in its current form.

