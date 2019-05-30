ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Indian cricketer and noted commentator Aakash Chopra has predicted his semi-finalists for the World Cup. Many former cricketers have already made their predictions over who will be the semi-finalists and some have also picked their winners. Aakash Chopra feels Australia are favourites and the return of Steve Smith and David Warner would make them frontrunners for the title. Chopra feels Australia will be followed by India and England. This is contrary to what the general public feels. Most feel, given the current form England are favourites. Aakash is then confused about the fourth semi-finalists as he seems to be divided over South Africa and New Zealand. But, he also adds that he is more tilted towards the Proteas more.

Chopra is widely followed for his opinions. Twitter fans instantly started reacting to his post with many opinions. Some fans felt he was wrong in underestimating Afghanistan, while some also felt that Bangladesh could spring a surprise.

Here is how Twitter responded:

Afghanistan in Place of England — Vinay dadhich (@Vinaydadhich17) May 30, 2019

Good joke mate…Keep it up!! — Nagasai Ungarala (@4unagasai) May 30, 2019

NZ has no quality spinners…one dimensional bowling. — Venky (@Leg_Cutter) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the format of the World Cup has changed where 10 teams are participating. This is also the first time in a World Cup, where all teams play against each other in the group stage, which makes it a more exciting tournament. The Cup got underway on May 30 when hosts England locked horns with South Africa. India will play their first match on June 5 against South Africa.

Earlier, former Windies legend Brian Lara picked his favourite for the World Cup. According to Lara, India are the favourites to win the title because hosts England have a history of crumbling under pressure. Eoin Morgan and Co. go into the World Cup as world’s number one ranked team in the ICC rankings, having won ten of their last 11 bilateral ODI series.