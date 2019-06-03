After their harrowing loss against minnow Bangladesh, former South Africa cricketer Johnty Rhodes reflected that the Proteas are missing AB de Villiers and reminded the team that it was high time they realize that the legendary cricketer has retired and would not be available for selection.

South Africa lost their first two matches but the second one is bound to hurt them more. After the defeat, fans in social media started reiterating the fact that the Faf du Plessis-led side have not yet come out of the shadows of ABD and are also paying a high price for the unavailability of injured pacer Dale Steyn. Fans in social media even suggested that their presence could have turned the fate of his nation’s cricket team in the ongoing World Cup.

Fielding legend Johnty Rhodes, however, begged to differ as he suggested it was just a case of some poor batting which resulted in South Africa’s loss and relying on two players would not help their cause. “The whole team can’t rely on 2 players; there is no more ABD. Batsmen got in and got out. Bad shot selection; so many top order players out “bowled” on good batting surface tells a story,” Rhodes wrote on twitter.

Rhodes also felt that his side will make a strong comeback in the tournament and said that most of the people believed that the duo’s absence is the reason behind the Proteans dismal show. “Sadly, there are many people saying the same thing; it’s not rocket science! It will come; but for us SA fans, it needs to come sooner rather than later!!,” he added.

In the match against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday, the Proteas batsmen failed to chase the target of 331 on a good batting track. On the other hand, their Bangladeshi counterparts capitalized on the conditions offered.