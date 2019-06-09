ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa hogged the limelight during India vs Australia World Cup 2019 game at Kennington Oval. Zampa was spotted with his hands in his pockets while he was getting ready to bowl. Fans feel there is something suspicious happening. Not so long back, Seve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft found themselves in the middle of a ball-tampering controversy. Adam Zampa will play a crucial role for Australia in their CWC 2019 campaign as he will get the ball to turn on the flat batting pitches in the UK.

Something fishy there 👀#INDvAUS

Rohit got out in next over

Ball bounces for next two overs

Dhawan find hard to bat pic.twitter.com/lyzfnh8PtV — Bhargavi setti (@Bhargavi44) June 9, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa