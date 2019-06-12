Live Updates

    OUT! Mohammad Amir removes skipper Aaron Finch for 82. A catch has been taken that was offered by Aaron Finch. First breakthrough for Pakistan. They will be relieved more than happy. Amir serves a length delivery on middle, probably a slower one, Finch tries powering it across the line but is early into his shot. He ends up ballooning it in the air at extra cover, Hafeez gets underneath it, keeps his eyes on the ball and grabs it safely. The 146-run stand is broken and a knock full of lives for Finch is over. Australia 146/1 in 22.2 overs vs Pakistan

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Fifty for Warner, his third in the 4 games he has played in this World Cup and it is his 20th in ODIs. It has taken him just 51 balls this time. His intent was questioned in the last game but can’t be done this time. He gets there with a delightful square drive. It is a length ball, uses the pace of the bowler, opens the face at the very end and drives it through point. He would be eyeing a big one here and he looks all set to do so.

    Frustrating times for Pakistan!

    A dropped catch, Umpire’s Call going Australia’s way – it’s the batting side who are enjoying themselves in Taunton.

    SIX! Not as big as the last one but surely the desired result. Brings out the slog sweep and drags it from outside off. It is not off the middle but still clears the mid-wicket fence. Consecutive maximums again for Finch. AUS 136/0 in 21 overs vs PAK

    SIX! Finch is taking Hafeez apart here! He makes room again and Hafeez floats it up. Finch powers it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence. Australia 129/0 in 20.4 overs vs Pakistan

    Drinks break! This has been a very powerful start to the game for Australia. The initial burst by Amir was weathered and the remainder of the stuff has been easy for Warner and Finch to handle. Pakistan have been pretty bad on the field as well. They have dropped Finch twice and missed a run-out opportunity as well. They desperately need something to go right for them now or the Aussies could bat them out of the game with this kind of platform.

    SIX! High and handsome! Too full in length on middle, Finch stretches forward to get it in his arc and heaves it massively over mid-wicket for a biggie. AUS 107/0 in 17 overs vs PAK

    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: FIFTY! Finch looks in a murderous mood, he looks all set for a big score. He has decided to cut loose here. Receives another short ball outside off and this time he smashes it through point. Superb knock by the skipper after getting a couple of lives earlier. 100 up for Australia as well. Australia 102/0 in 16.4 overs vs Pakistan

    Review retained but no wicket: It was a good review from Pakistan as Finch failed to play a fast one from Riaz. But, Australia did not have to lose their first wicket as Finch was not declared out.

    Catch Dropped: Asif Ali drops an easy catch at the first slip from Finch.

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Live Score & Updates: Australia played balanced cricket to win their first two matches before succumbing to defeat against India. They would want to get their campaigns back on winning track when they face Pakistan. Batting has not been an issue for them, but after a dominating performance against West Indies the bowlers failed miserably against India. The Aaron Finch-led side would be hoping their bowlers to get into the top gear.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered a washed out match and are raring to take the field against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat against West Indies in their first match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side staged an emphatic comeback against tournament favourite and host England. As they gained momentum, their next match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Thus this match brings an added importance for Pakistan as they would not want to lose another playing opportunity.

PLAYING XI-

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.