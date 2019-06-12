Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile gets the big wicket, Babar Azam departs for 30. Pakistan 56/1 in 11 overs, need 252 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Elegance personified! Cummins pitches it up and outside off, Babar presses forward and stylishly drives it through the gap between mid off and extra cover. Not a single muscle moved in the field. Sit back and enjoy this extraordinary talent from Pakistan. So easy to the eyes. Pakistan 40/1 in 8 overs vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    FOUR! 3 boundaries from the over, good one for Pakistan. Poor line and this one deserved to be put away. A good length ball sliding down the leg side, Imam picks it up off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. PAK 30/1 in 6 overs, need 278 runs to win vs AUS (307)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    FOUR! This was coming… this was coming… Starc spears in a very full ball on the middle at 149 kph, Imam does extremely well there to anticipate it and not only he gets bat on ball but he also puts it away through mid-wicket. Great battle, this!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: FOUR! Silky! With three slips in place, Australia have kept the cover region vacant to encourage Babar to play through that area. Azam takes on the challenge and gloriously puts a length ball through the off side for a boundary. Cummins won’t mind that much. Pakistan 14/1 in 4.1 overs vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    Cummins Removes Fakhar Zaman for nought. Cummins strikes to remove the danger man! Cummins offers width outside off, Fakhar spots the chance to free his arms, throws his bat at it but it takes the outside half and flies down to third man. Kane Richardson in the deep moves across to his right and takes the catch safely. Early success for the Aussie and it’s a big one too. Pat is all smiles and high-fives all around. Pakistan 2/1 in 2.1 overs, need 306 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 7:18 PM IST

    A lovely end to the over! Cummins completely squares Zaman up. He lands it around the middle and off, gets this one to jag away. Zaman is opened up in his defense and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. So a good first over by Cummins comes to an end. Pakistan 2/0 in 1 over vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: We are back for the chase! The Pakistan openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, walk out to the middle. Imam will take strike and he will be facing Pat Cummins who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go…

  • 6:52 PM IST
    Pakistan arrived late in this match but what an arrival! They were down in the dumps after plenty of fielding mishaps and the big century opening stand but kept on fighting. Mohammad Amir then provided the initial breakthrough and after that Pakistan kept on chipping away at the wickets. Australia probably adopted England’s fearless attitude of playing aggressively but that didn’t pay off well. The fall of wickets at regular intervals meant that they were left with no big hitter to do the job at the death.

    Earlier, Pakistan won a crucial toss under overcast conditions and Sarfaraz hoped that his pacers will extract some help from the surface. But his bowlers were completely off-colour with the new balls, barring Amir. Things though changed for better after the fall of Finch’s wicket. David Warner got to his century but Pakistan kept on applying the pressure. The Asian team played out the second half of this match brilliantly and bundled Australia out with one over left. Mohammad Amir finished with a 5-wicket hail and his efforts were mainly responsible for pulling Pakistan out of trouble.
  • 6:49 PM IST

    It’s game on at Taunton!

    Australia looked set for a mammoth total thanks to David Warner’s century, but Mohammad Amir’s five-wicket haul sees the batting side bowled out for 307.

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Live Score & Updates: Australia played balanced cricket to win their first two matches before succumbing to defeat against India. They would want to get their campaigns back on winning track when they face Pakistan. Batting has not been an issue for them, but after a dominating performance against West Indies the bowlers failed miserably against India. The Aaron Finch-led side would be hoping their bowlers to get into the top gear.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered a washed out match and are raring to take the field against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat against West Indies in their first match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side staged an emphatic comeback against tournament favourite and host England. As they gained momentum, their next match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Thus this match brings an added importance for Pakistan as they would not want to lose another playing opportunity.

PLAYING XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.