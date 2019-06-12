Live Updates

  • 6:20 PM IST

    OUT! Shaun Marsh holes out! Australia have lost their way here! Third for Mohammad Amir and Pakistan are into the lower-order of Australia. Third wicket for Amir and he has been the stand out for Pakistan. He bowls a length ball and it seems to be the slower one. Marsh looks to loft it over the long-on fence but only manages to get height on it. Malik there settles under it and takes it. AUS 288/6 44.4 overs vs PAK

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Mohammad Amir gets his second wicket – Usman Khawaja placing the ball into the hands of Wahab Riaz at mid-off.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    OUT! Mohammad Amir removes Usman Khawaja for 18. Amir gets his second! Half the side back in the hut for Australia. Another time today, the bowling change works wonders. It is the slower one and full on off, very full actually. Khawaja looks to go over mid off but fails to get under it. He hits it straight to the fielder there. Wahab Riaz makes no mistake. Australia 277/5 in 42.3 overs vs India

  • 6:01 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Poor bowling from Wahab, third boundary of the over – 13 off it. A low full toss on off, Marsh crunches his drive through covers, beats the in-ring fielder and away it goes to the fence in no time. AUS 269/4 in 41 overs vs PAK

  • 5:59 PM IST

    FOUR! Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Marsh drives it through mid off where the fielder dives late and the ball goes through him for a boundary.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    OUT! Shaheen Afridi removes David Warner for 107, this time Imam-Ul-Haq takes a good catch. Asif Ali will be the happiest man out there at the moment as the dropped catch does not cost Pakistan a lot. Afridi gets his second. He has bowled really well after getting his first. He bowls this fuller and on off, Warner looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it high up in the air towards sweeper cover. Imam-ul-Haq in the deep judges it well and takes a good catch. Warner knew straightaway that he was a goner. A brilliant innings from him comes to an end but Australia would have loved him to stay out there longer. Pakistan have a chance to sneak back into the game now. Two new batters out there now. Australia 243/4 in 38 overs vs Pakistan

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Top knock from David Warner comes to an end, Shaheen Afridi picks up his wicket.

  • 5:45 PM IST
    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: FOUR! Hundred for David Warner, his 15th in ODIs. Between the keeper and the first slip and Warner gets to his ton in a fortunate manner. He is up and running in his celebration. Top knock from him. Afridi bowls this on a length and around off, Warner pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge past the diving first slip fielder and down to the third man fence. He has a lot of time to make it a daddy hundred and take Australia to a huge total. Australia 232/3 in 35.2 overs vs Pakistan
  • 5:29 PM IST

    OUT! BOWLED! young Shaheen Afridi gets the big fish, Glenn Maxwell takes the long walk back to the pavilion – 20. A much-needed wicket for Shaheen Afridi. He must be mighty pleased and this should make him feel a lot better. This is bowled on a length and around middle, Maxwell looks to go big but his feet were going nowhere. He misses it completely and the stumps are shattered. Big wicket as now there are probably no power-hitters left for Australia. Australia 223/3 in 33.4 overs vs Pakistan

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Big Show is putting on a show here in Taunton, he’s taking Mohammad Hafeez to cleaners, two boundaries and a six to finish the over. 18 off it, another big one for Australia. Australia 218/2 in 33 overs vs Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Live Score & Updates: Australia played balanced cricket to win their first two matches before succumbing to defeat against India. They would want to get their campaigns back on winning track when they face Pakistan. Batting has not been an issue for them, but after a dominating performance against West Indies the bowlers failed miserably against India. The Aaron Finch-led side would be hoping their bowlers to get into the top gear.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered a washed out match and are raring to take the field against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat against West Indies in their first match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side staged an emphatic comeback against tournament favourite and host England. As they gained momentum, their next match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Thus this match brings an added importance for Pakistan as they would not want to lose another playing opportunity.

PLAYING XI-

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.