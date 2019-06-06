ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming Details

Coming to the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia and West Indies seem to have rejuvenated themselves. Six months back it was hard to believe that the two teams would be in such a positive shape of mind during the mega event. The Kangaroos, with the return of two stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner, have emerged as one of the favourites to win the tournament again. While the West Indies are looking like a pack determined to play fearless cricket and cause some major upsets.

A balanced side with a potent bowling attack and a deep batting line-up filled with some great names of the game, Australia look like a side to beat. Also, with Smith and Warner both seeing the face of runs in the national colours right after their return, helped the team heave a sigh of relief. Steve Smith scored a fiery century in their first warm-up game against England. He batted his way to 116 in just 106 balls, signaling the resurgence of his mastery with the wood. Warner, on the other hand, spent some substantial amount of time at the middle against Afghanistan in the first league. He scored a gritty 89 and remained not out to see his team through. However, it will be interesting to see how the middle and lower-middle order performs against the stern challenge that will be thrown by the Winides pacers.

So, far no other team have looked as complete as West Indies. In one of the warm-up matches, the Windies batted their way to 421 against a good New Zealand bowling attack, while in their first league game their bowlers bundled Pakistan for 105 in less than 22 overs. Young blood of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmeyer and Nicholas Pooran added with the experience of Chris Gayle and muscle power of Andre Russel, the Carribeans possess one of the most versatile batting line-ups in this tournament. Given how the pace of Oshane Thomas and tight length of Jason Holder rattled Pakistan, the bowlers can also be not left behind. However, Australian batsmen are a different breed in comparison to their Pakistani counterparts and so how the likes of Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell performs against them would be key for deciding the Windies fate in their second game of ICC World Cup 2019.

🇦🇺 “Every game is a tough game. There is no such thing as an easy game”

🏝️ “Important for us to be in the mix in the final four”#CmonAussie or #MenInMaroon – Who will come out on the top in #CWC19 today?#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/pC28kkAeMq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019



Here’s all you need to know about the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

When is the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs West Indies match will be held on June 6, 2019 (on Thursday).

Where is the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs West Indies match is in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 start?

The Australia vs West Indies match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live TV broadcast of the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The live TV broadcast Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Star Sports 1, 1HD and 2, 2HD.

Where to catch free online live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The free online live streaming of Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of Australia vs West Indies match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glen Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/Nathan

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.