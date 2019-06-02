ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Author Tarek Fatah is renowned for his bold statements has landed another during the ongoing ICC World Cup after Bangladesh registered their highest ever total in ODI cricket. Bangladesh scored 330/6 in their stipulated 50 overs. Fatah seemed to have poked fun at the Pakistan Cricket team who were hammered by the Windies in their opening game. The noted journalist compared the performance of the two teams and felt Pakistan should learn how to play cricket from Bangladesh. Pakistan was bundled out for a paltry 105 against Windies, which was their second-lowest score in World Cups. “Bangladesh Tigers hit their highest ever ODI score of 330-6 against South Africa. Send a message to the Pakistan squad: “This is how you play cricket,” read his post.

Bangladesh Tigers hit their highest ever ODI score of 330-6 against South Africa. Send a message to the Pakistan squad: “This is how you play cricket” #WorldCup2019 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 2, 2019

Earlier, Tarek Fatah faced the heat on social media to criticise Sarfaraz for meeting the Queen in pajamas. Taking a subtle dig at Sarfaraz, Tarah wrote, “Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pajamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce …? #CricketWC.

Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce …? #CricketWC pic.twitter.com/hXxbxrfzlj — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has set a mammoth 331 for the Proteas to win. If the Proteas manage to go over the line, this would be their highest successful chase in a CWC match.