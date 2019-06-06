ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: As India defeated South Africa by six wickets at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday, Twitterverse went berserk as congratulatory messages poured from all sections. From the filmstars to the politicians to ex-cricketers, everyone jumped in to congratulate the Men in Blue for their comprehensive victory against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was the man of the moment after he scored a gritty century (122* off 144 balls) to help team India win their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Anil Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the Virat Kohli-led side. He wrote “Congratulations # TeamIndia on the fantastic win! @ ImRo45 that was a great knock! # INDvSA.”

VVS Laxman was also quick to post a Twitter message for team India after their victory. He posted “A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India # INDvSA”

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was also not to be left behind as he wrote on his Twitter “A great game of cricket played by # TeamIndia. @ yuzi_chahal and @ Jaspritbumrah93 bowled exceptionally well and gave a perfect start. It was lovely to see @ ImRo45 play a mature innings and stay till the end and get us home. # INDvSA # CWC19 # MatchDekhaKya”.

Another cricketer who posted for the Indian team was Suresh Raina. Left out of the team for some time now, Raina was all heart for his former colleagues after they scripted their first victory of the 2019 World Cup. He wrote “A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @ yuzi_chahal , @ Jaspritbumrah93 & @ BhuviOfficial firing through. @ ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! # INDvSA”

Apart from the cricketers, the politicians also joined in to congratulate the Men in Blue. Amit Shah was one of the first politicians to post on Twitter. He wrote “Well played # TeamIndia Superb knock by @ ImRo45. Congratulations to skipper @ imVkohli and the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. # CWC19 Way to go.”

Other than Shah, politicians like Prakash Javadekar and Devendra Fradnavis, among others, also posted for team India.