Former Australian captain Steve Waugh said the conditions during the ICC World Cup 2019 will have support for both, bowlers and batsmen. He also reminded the current crop of players about their 1999 campaign where an enthralled Australian side had won the World Cup in England. Waugh further said during the 1999 World cup, the Australian team were filled with test players who performed beyond their levels to win the tournament as the condition provided assistance to both bowlers and batsmen.

“I believe the same will happen in this tournament purely because the pitches give both the bowler and the batsman an opportunity to showcase their class,” Waugh was quoted as writing to ICC. He further suggested the Australian team that if they utilize the condition accordingly they will be able to swing the match to team’s favour more so than the bland cookie-cutter pitches that are so often rolled out for one-day cricket that totally favour the batsman. He also hoped that the fans would love this kind of cricket where bat and ball will have an even contest between them.

The 1999 World Cup winning captain also talked about why the Kangaroos should not take the Windies lightly whom they face in their next match. “The West Indies will provide a more realistic gauge on how the team are tracking, for they possess a squad full of match winners that can dominate if they gain any sense of ascendency in a match,” wrote Waugh. He reiterated about the number of power hitters that are there in the West Indian team and said they can kidnap any bowling line-up with brute force.

He added that if the team from the Carribeans gather momentum at the early stages they might even go on to win the showpiece event as they did in ICC World T20 2016. He wrote, “Every side in this tournament will be wary of playing the Windies and I wouldn’t want to face them in a knock-out match”. However, he said fielding is their weakest department and that is where Australia would look to cash in.