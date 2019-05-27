England vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up

Eyeing to put behind the disappointment of their first warm-up match, England will take on the spirited Afghanistan side in their second and final match of ICC World Cup 2019. This will be hosts’ last chance before the real test starts in the quadrennial event. England suffered defeat in their first warm-up match against a resurgent Australia. It was a big setback for the world number one side whose batting strength has put them in strong contention for their maiden World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan began their campaign on a contrasting note with an impressive win over Pakistan. The Afghans continue to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in one-day cricket. The quality of Afghanistan’s competition against some of the world’s top-ranked Full Member sides in recent times has been unmissable. Their bowling strength came to the fore once again, with spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan snaring five wickets between them. The batting was solid, with contributions from various corners.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of the warm-up match between England and Afghanistan from the Kennington Oval, London

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan will be played on May 27, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Afghanistan?

England: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

