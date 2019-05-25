England vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up

After registering a comprehensive and thumping Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series, Eoin Morgan’s England will now take on arch-rivals Australia in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Last year when both teams met in a full-fledged ODI series, the Brits stunned Kangaroos by clean-sweeping them 5-0 at home. Interestingly, Australia seem to have peaked just at the right time, winning each of their last eight ODIs. Not many would have given them a chance until a few months ago, but recent form and arrival of two of their greatest match-winners, Steve Smith and David Warner, makes them one of the strongest sides going into the quadrennial event.

However, England have dominated their Aussies in recent times, having won nine out of the ten games played between the two sides. But the Australians can take a lot of heart from their recent ODI form in the year so far. Under the leadership of Aaron Finch, the men in yellow cut down a 0-2 deficit to beat India 3-2 in sub-continent conditions followed by a stupendous 5-0 win over Pakistan in UAE.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of the warm-up match between England and Australia from The Rose Bowl, Southampton:

ENG vs AUS When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia will be played on May 25, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between England and Australia?

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(wk), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff.

England (From): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson.