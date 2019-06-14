England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their World Cup match here Friday. England fielded an unchanged side from the Bangladesh game, while West Indies made three changes with Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel coming into the team.

Teams (From):

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.