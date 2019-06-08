ICC World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh Match 12: Putting aside all the stereotypical celebrations after completing a hundred, England opener Jason Roy invented a new way to rejoice the landmark during England versus Bangladesh ICC World Cup encounter in Cardiff. In the process of reaching his 9th ODI hundred, Roy unintentionally knocked over umpire Joel Wilson as he completed the milestone.

On the penultimate ball of the 27th over, Mustafizur Rahman bowled a short ball to Roy who pulled it away towards deep square leg. Considering a fielder was stationed near the boundary, Joe Root and Roy had their eyes fixed on the fielder. The umpire was also busy watching the ball and slowly he was on the move. The result was that Roy crashed into umpire as he tried to celebrate.

Later, Roy’s smashing knock of 153 and Jos Buttler’s 64 helped England to post a massive 386 for six against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old blasted five sixes and had 14 hits to the fence in his 121-ball innings, laid the foundation with two crucial partnerships – 128 with opener Jonny Bairstow (51) and 77 with Root (21).

Buttler then scored a 44-ball 64 laced with four sixes and two fours and added 95 with skipper Eoin Morgan (35) as England posted the first 350 plus total of the tournament. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin (2/78) and Mehidy Hasan (2/67) picked two wickets each.

Put into bat, England were off to a flying start as Roy and Bairstow scored 67 in the first powerplay and then brought up the hundred in 15 overs.