Earlier in a day, Afghanistan bowlers were smashed to all corners of Old Trafford as England captain Eoin Morgan’s whirlwind innings of 148 helped his side post a mammoth 397/6 in their World Cup clash on Tuesday. Morgan’s knock came off just 71 deliveries as he hit four fours and a record 17 sixes. The 32-year-old’s century came off just 57 balls, thus making it the fourth fastest World Cup ton of all time and the fastest in this edition of the tournament. Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan coped the worst of England’s onlsaught. He ended with figures of 0/110 in 9 overs, making it the most expensive spell in World Cup history and the joint second most expensive figures in ODIs overall.

An embattled Afghanistan came into the game bottom of the table, having lost all four matches they have played thus far and their net run rate standing at -1.638. England won the toss and chose to bat first. Jonny Bairstow was accompanied by James Vince at the top of the order with Jason Roy sitting out with a hamstring tear. England captain Eoin Morgan smashed as many as 17 sixes against Afghanistan in their World Cup game here on Tuesday, breaking the record of most sixes in an ODI innings. Morgan was in devastating form, hammering 17 sixes and four boundaries in his 148 off 71 balls.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma had hammered 16 sixes against Australia in an ODI in 2013. West Indian Chris Gayle and retired South Africa batsman AB de Villiers too have hit 16 sixes in an innings. Riding on Morgan’s whirlwind innings, England posted 397 for six, the highest total of this World Cup.

