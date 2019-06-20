ICC World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge: Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo on the cricket pitch while celebrating the fall of Australian skipper Aaron Finch’s dismissal during match 26 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The right arm fast-medium pacer gave Bangladesh their very first breakthrough as he struck in his very first over to sent Finch packing for 53 on his second last delivery. With this, Sarkar ended Finch’s inning and broke the dangerous 121-run opening stand.

Expressing his happiness after the breakthrough, th2 26-year-old Sarkar celebrated the fall of the wicket by striking an infamous Ronaldo-like pose. Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuu’ manoeuvre with the jump-up on the pitch was emulated perfectly by Sarkar. Acknowledging the striking resemblance, the official social media handle of the ICC Cricket World Cup shared a picture collage of Sarkar’s and Ronaldo’s celebration.



Many fans felt the comparison was a “bit too much”, while some others demanded that the post be deleted.

open kar bc.. kya backchodi hai ye pic.twitter.com/WOYu1J2g5q — potato (@prvs8) June 20, 2019

Ronaldo Be Like W T F 😷😭 pic.twitter.com/UcdWBsgLEh — Dr Khushboo 🤭 (@khushikadri) June 20, 2019

Guy handling this account pic.twitter.com/VsWfSOCPmV — AB de Villager (@ABdeVillager17) June 20, 2019



Later, a ‘calmer’ David Warner worked his way to a responsible 166, his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 381 for five in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh. The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89).

The stage was set to go after the bowlers and Glenn Maxwell produced a 10-ball 32, which had three sixes and two fours. He was run out after a mix-up with Khawaja, who sent his partner back sensing risk and was caught behind minutes later to miss out on a hundred.