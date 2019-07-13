ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Head-to-Head

After all the drama, heartbreaks and a fair amount of rain, the ICC World Cup 2019 has finally reached its concluding stages with two teams which did not look like probable finalists just a week back. Both England and New Zealand were on the verge of disqualification and seemed out from the race of semi-finals. India and Australia were confirmed of a place, but Pakistan and Bangladesh gave the finalists a run for their semis spot. While England had to win three consecutive do-or-die matches to make their case for the top-four, the Kiwis earned the final semis slot due to a better run-rate than Pakistan. Both the teams had finished the league stages on same points.

Shrugging everything aside New Zealand played a spirited cricket against a much-dominant Indian team to cause a heavy upset and earn a spot in the final ahead of Virat Kohli & Co. Defending 239 in a rain-affected encounter on the reserve day, the Kiwi bowlers broke the backbone of team India, as they sent the top-order packing in just three overs, to reduce them to 5/3. It was not only a comprehensive victory on the field, but a sweet taste of overcoming the mental stigmas that the Kane Williamson-led side were subjected to following their three straight defeats in their last league games.

The bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Matt Henry, starred with the new ball as they made the famous Indian top-order succumb to their ruthless bowling. Infiltrating the Indian defence with fiery pace and flawless seam movements, Boult and Henry paralyzed the chase right at the begining. While Boult returned with a figure of 42/2 in his quota of 10 overs, Henry earned a figure of 37/1 for his full spell. The middle overs duty were marshalled effortlessly by Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson. Both the bowlers, with able support from Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham, made sure the wounds caused in the initial overs were deep enough for the Virat Kohli-led side to never recover. Also the show which Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had produced in the first innings under difficult and testing conditions provided by the Indian bowler played a pivotal role in the Kiwi victory.

England, on the other hand, were pushed onto the back foot in their bid to win the maiden World Cup. Defeats against Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka had placed them in a precarious position from where the remaining matches became potential do-or-die encounters for them. However, they successfully revived their fate and brought their campaign back on track to win three successive league games and enter the semi-final as the third side. Playing the semi-final against Australia, the Eoin Morgan-led side were again presented with a challenge as they were asked to field first by the Australian captain Aaron Finch. The three defeats that the English side had to bear, came while chasing. But they looked a different unit altogether as they bundled Australia for 223, before chasing the total with 18 overs to go and 8 wickets in hand.

Like New Zealand, the victory for the hosts was also dominated by the frontline bowlers. The Australian opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner, who are among the leading run-scorers of ICC World Cup 2019, failed to replicate their current form as the new ball bowlers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer swung the white cherry in pace to rattle the top-order. The Aaron Finch-led side were reduced to 14/3 in the 15th over before Steve Smith and Alex Carey staged a fightback. But their going was too slow and helped the English bowlers maintain their pressure despite failing to take wickets. After scoring a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket the team from down under crumbled like a pack of cards for just 223. Chasing, the English openers played in their usual selves and put on a stand of 124 off just 18 overs. The other opener was also sent to the pavilion short after. But it was of no avail to Australia as their opponents raced to the winning total.

Coming to the final, both the sides defeated teams in semi-finals which were more formidable and better placed for a spot in the marquee clash of the ongoing showpiece event. While New Zealand had an overpowered India crumbling at their feet, England gave their arch-rivals a bitter taste of revenge following their league stage defeat against Australia. The semi-final performances of both the teams could also be accounted as their statement to each other ahead of the final. No team takes the field as outright favourites as the final hangs equally for both the sides at Lord’s on Sunday.

New Zealand vs England Match details

Date: Sunday, July 14 2019.

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

New Zealand vs England ODI Head-to-Head Record

After playing each other for the first time in 1973 in the shorter format of the game, England and New Zealand have played each other 90 times.

New Zealand win: 43

England win: 41

No Result: 4

Matches tied: 2

New Zealand vs England World Cup head-to-Head Record

In the mega event of cricket both the teams have had a face-off on eight occasions, with the Blackcaps trouncing over their opponents five times.

In the World Cups

Total Match Played: 8

New Zealand won: 5

England won: 3

Tied: 0

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran