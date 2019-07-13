The stage is all set at the Lord’s for the biggest battle of cricket with New Zealand and England eyeing for their maiden World Cup. For both the teams, this tournament has been a perfect story of how to make a comeback from the verge of death.

New Zealand, who were unsure of a spot in the semi-final till the last day of the league stage, got the last spot in the semi-finals on the virtue of a better run-rate than Pakistan. Facing India for a spot in the final, the Kane Williamson-led side were the underdogs. But they overcame all the hurdles and produced a phenomenal show of cricket to oust one of the stronger favourites of the tournament by 18 runs.

England, who were considered the strongest favourites to lift the trophy, found themselves in a precarious position after facing three shock defeats at the hand of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. But they held their nerves in crunch situations and won three of their last games on the trot to earn a semi-final spot. In the semis clash too, they carried their prime touch and rallied on to beat a much-stronger Australia by 8 wickets.

New Zealand vs England Pitch Report

The track at Lord’s has lived up to its reputation and provided assistance to everyone. In the four matches that have been played there in this World Cup, two teams have been able to put up a score off 300 which resulted in their victories. All the matches have been won by the team batting first, thus giving us a hint of what the toss-winning captain would want to do. In three of the four occasions, the chasing team have been bowled out. With both the sides preferring to bat first in the tournament, the pitch at Lord’s favours the style of cricket which England enjoy the most.

New Zealand vs England Toss

As it is already evident from the pitch report, the captain winning the toss should not think twice about announcing his decision. For the last two years, the amount of success that England have attained has come mostly from batting first. Utilizing their deep and destructive batting line-up, they have looked to put up mammoth totals. With their bowlers also finding the right line and length, the pressure of the scoreboard eventually gets into the chasing team. New Zealand have also looked a side which like to bat first. But they may not have a similar kind of batting unit like England, they possess a more formidable bowling attack which hold the capability to defend the lower totals as we saw against India.