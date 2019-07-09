India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the first semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, on Tuesday. Virat Kohli & Co., riding high on their stupendous performance in the league stage where they lost only one match, would look to continue their merry run. However, it will not be an easy task and the team in blue certainly remember what happened the last time both the teams faced. The Kiwis had comfortably beaten India in one of the warm-up games, leading to the ongoing World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have slightly deviated from their winning momentum and suffered three consecutive losses in their last three league games. One of the favourites in the initial stages of the tournament, the Kane Williamson-led side lost their track and went on to taste defeat at the hands of Australia, Pakistan and England. Owing to their unbeaten show during the first few games, they managed to maintain a substantial run-rate and sneak into the semifinals ahead of Pakistan. Beating India should be their toughest task till now in the tournament.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to behave in its usual manner, which means fans will be treated with another run-feast. The last match at this venue had seen more than 600 runs being scored between Australia and South Africa. Also, the pitch remains a tradition batting track where the chasing side automatically get pushed on to the backfoot. The wicket for today’s game also possesses a hint of brown in it which suggests it could slow down in the later parts of the day.

India vs New Zealand Toss

By reading the pitch condition one can easily assume what the captains would have in their mind. Toss becomes more important because in both the matches India played on this wicket they batted first and won the game. In the first game there against Pakistan, they posted a mammoth 336. While the game against West Indies saw the strip slowing down as India managed 268 but comfortably won it.