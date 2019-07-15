After England won their maiden World Cup in the most dramatic fashion ever, many called ICC for some of its ridiculous rules that played their part in the favour of England at Lord’s, on Sunday.

England were awarded six runs when a throw from Martin Guptill hit the bat of Ben Stokes, who had run two by then off Trent Boult’s last over and deflected towards the boundary. The Eoin Morgan-led side needed nine runs in three balls before that delivery and after it the equation became three off two.

Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2019

As the match ended in a tie after 100 overs of play, super over happened. Even in the super overs both the teams had scored the equal amount of runs. Since England had scored more boundaries in their innings of play they were declared the winners. As a result, the three lions won their maiden World Cup.

But this did not go down well with the cricketing universe as pundits, ex-cricketers and fans bashed ICC for awarding England the World Cup on the basis of the number of boundaries they scored. While some suggested that ICC should also take wickets into contention, many criticized it for not having an option to decide the winner even after super over which would be fair to both the sides.

Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

Here’s a list of five of most ridiculous rules that still prevail in cricket and ICC should immediately change.

1. Prioritizing on-field umpire’s call.

Number of times it has happened that the decision of on-field umpire has been reviewed. But in case of a review, the umpire’s call is given a priority. Suppose a left-handed batsman is given out LBW off a right-handed bowler and the batsman reviews and it is found the pitch of the ball, the impact are all on the line and less than half of the ball is touching the stumps, the batsman will still be given out. But if the on-field umpire had given it not out and the bowling side had reviewed it would have still stayed not out as 50 percent of the ball is required to hit the wicket. Two decisions can be given for the same incident. Bizarre don’t you think.

2. Tied super over

The most-talked-about rule of cricket right now after it took away New Zealand’s chance of winning their maiden World Cup. The rule of cricket states that the team scoring more runs should be declared the winner. But in case of a tied super over, the team hitting more boundaries are awarded the match. The rule is not only unfair but biased towards the bowlers. If the number of boundaries is taken into account, one should also consider the number of wickets that was taken. In DLS method runs are calculated in consideration of the number of wickets the team have lost to set their revised target. So in case of a tied super over the same should happen.

3. No appeal, no dismissal

This is one of the most bizarre rules that is still there in cricket and comes into more than often. If the bowling side don’t appeal for a potential wicket, the umpire is in way entitled to give the batsman out even if he thinks the batsman should be sent to the pavilion. In one hand where we the umpire’s call is given priority in review, on the other hand, he has no power of his own to declare someone out.

4. Mankading

One of the most peculiar ways to get out. The rulebook clearly says a batsman cannot be given out once the ball becomes dead and the next ball is only started when it leaves the hand of the bowler. Thus when a bowler stops midway into his run-up or action it is declared no ball. But in case of mankading the bowler can dismiss a batsman with a dead ball. Midway into or before his action, if the bowler finds that the non-striker is out of his running line he can stop and hit the stumps with the ball. The non-striker will then be given out.

5. The cap rule

This rule states that a fielder can take a catch if the ball had hit his cap or helmet before landing in his palms. A fielder fielding in short-leg or silly point often gets hit on his helmet and if he takes the ball before it falls on the ground the batsman will remain not out. However, other than the helmet or the cap, if the ball hits any other part of the ground the fielders are allowed to catch the ball and if it is done perfectly the batsman will be declared out.