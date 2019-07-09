With India taking on New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, cricket fans in Goa have started making a bee-line for clubs and bars to catch the match live on giant screens.

The added incentives for the viewers at some bars are special offers such as free tequila shots for every six that the Men in Blue hit.

In the popular beach village of Calangute in North Goa, Ripples Gastropub has special offers on alcoholic beverages for the India versus New Zealand semifinal clash.

“The bar menu offers special beer bucket packages, a one plus one offer on cocktails and even tequila shots on the house whenever India hit a six. The focus is more on drinks because patrons want a place to sit for a long time. So it is basically finger food like chicken starters, tandoor items and peanut chat, which work,” said owner Smitha Vijay.

At Ripples Gastropub, the India versus Pakistan match on June 16 saw the most number of patrons.

At the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe located near North Goa’s popular Baga beach, the cafe’s manager Vaibhav Nijhowne is readying for a steady stream of cricket lovers, who have been dropping by to catch the World Cup on big screen.

All through the World Cup, the most footfalls at the cafe dedicated to the iconic Royal Enfield brand were for the matches between India and its arch-rival Pakistan and the foe from Down Under Australia.

“We were the busiest during the India versus Pakistan and India versus Australia games,” Nijhowne told IANS.

Though dedicated to the biking brand and patronised by bike lovers, the cafe is also open to regular guests who drop in for a good time, including for cricket matches, Nijhowne added.