Known for his powerful hitting and knack of picking up crucial wickets, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has carved out a special place for himself in the Indian cricket team. In the past couple of years, Pandya has evolved not only as a player but has also enhanced his reputation in the limited-overs format cricketer, who possess the ability to turn the game on its head. Along with his crazy cricketing skills, the Baroda dynamo is also known for his love for bling.

Revealing more about the same, Pandya gave the fans an insight of his world while he made an appearance on the popular and fan favourite ‘Chahal TV’. Chahal TV is a concept where leggie Yuzvendra Chahal interviews the top peformers after every India game. After the memorable win over versus arch-rivals Pakistan in Manchester, Chahal had Pandya for the company.

When Chahal asked Pandya what was his latest necklace all about, Pandya showed him a tiny bat and ball hanging from the necklace, entirely made of diamonds. Pandya added that he had got it especially made for the World Cup 2019.

“I got this made especially for the World Cup. You can see there is a bat and a ball. I have painted the seam of the ball as black which is anyway the normal colour on a real ball. This chain, watch and ring are all made of diamonds. It shines!” said an elated Pandya.

On Sunday against Pakistan, the 25-year-old Pandya knocked the wind out of the opposition’s sails. First, he scored a whirlwind 26 off 19 balls to provide a late impetus to the Indian innings. Later, he returned for his second spell to remove Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik off successive balls to leave Pakistan’s chase in tatters.