ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It sounds rather embarrassing but looks like Bangladesh cricketer Soumya Sarkar has copy-pasted India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s tribute post for former India international Yuvraj Singh after the veteran announced his retirement. Sarkar and Dhawan are both in the UK representing their respective countries at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. “Thank you, Yuvi paaji. You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have ever seen.I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you. Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey,” Sarkar’s message on his Facebook account read.

Apart from the ‘Rab Rakha’ at the very end, the entire post is a duplicate of Dhawan’s original post:

Thank you, Yuvi paaji for all the guidance, support & love. ♥ You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have come across. I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you! Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey. Rab rakha 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/AQH4LkgS0Q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, unbeaten Team India will be locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in what is pitted as the biggest match of the tournament. Earlier, Dhawan picked up a thumb injury that is likely to keep him out of action for a couple of weeks at least.

Dhawan’s injury earlier seemed like a normal swelling in his left thumb but later turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination. He was then ruled out of India’s rained out game against New Zealand here on Thursday, the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester and the match against Afghanistan on June 22.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh pant has been brought in as cover for him but he will only get access to the team’s training sessions for now.