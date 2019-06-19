ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa Match 25: One of the most important cogs in South African batting lineup – Hashim Amla once again showed up when it mattered the most on cricket’s biggest stage as he notched up another ODI landmark during match 25 of ICC World Cup 2019 versus New Zealand. Amla becomes the second-fastest player (176 innings)to reach 8000 runs in one-day internationals, taking one more innings than Virat Kohli (175) to achieve the milestone.

With this, the Durban-born player has surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Ross Taylor. Amla currently holds the record of scoring fastest 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, 7000 runs in the 50-over format. Coming into the match, Amla needed 24 runs as he became the fourth South African batsman after Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Herschelle Gibbs to enter the 8k club.

Hail O the Bearded One! Hashim Amla @amlahash has now Amassed 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Runs in ODIs. A Consistent Performer for The Proteas over the Years and another Milestone for Hash! He’s the 4th South African 🇿🇦 Batsman to Achieve this Feat#ProteaFire 🔥#CWC19 #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/V1dauItTc2 — GlobalSports News 🇨🇭 🇿🇦 (@SportsInBrief) June 19, 2019



Fewest innings to 8000 ODI runs:

175 Virat Kohli

176 HASHIM AMLA

182 AB de Villiers

200 S Ganguly/ Rohit Sharma

203 Ross Taylor

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in their rain-hit World Cup match on Wednesday. New Zealand are unchanged while South Africa have brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks.

Playing XIs —

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.