India vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Details

After a resounding victory against South Africa in their opening match of World Cup 2019, India are all set to lock horns with the in-form Australian team. India will be looking to maintain their winning momentum while the Kangaroos would be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. A cracker of a game can be anticipated when both these giants collide at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia’s famed never-say-die spirit once again came to the fore, when they staged a remarkable comeback against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. While India are riding their own wave of confidence, having announced themselves with a convincing victory against South Africa on Wednesday. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who wiped out half the South African line-up between them, might once again be a decisive factor. While Rohit Sharma seemed back in touch with his gritty century, KL Rahul’s resistance during a tough period of play must be heartening for team management.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

When is India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held on June 9, 2019 (Sunday).

Where is India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time is India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 start?

The India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will begin at 03.00 PM IST (IST).

Where to watch the live TV broadcast of India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The live TV broadcast India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Star Sports 1, 1HD and 2, 2HD.

Where to catch free online live streaming of India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The free online live streaming of India vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live cricket score and live updates on India.com.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile