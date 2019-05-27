India vs Bangladesh World Cup Warm-up

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 Warm-up live cricket match online and on TV. Virat Kohli-led India will look to assess their final round of preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they take on on Bangladesh in their last warm-up game. The warm-up encounter comes less than two weeks before India’s opening match against South Africa on 5 June and will provide the Indian players another opportunity to settle themselves who looked shaky and unorganized in the first warm-up match against New Zealand. While everyone thought that India would be reassessing their issue with the number four position, the team looked out of shape in every front as they collapsed without even scoring 200. The bowlers also failed to make a substantial mark as the Kiwis won the game by six wickets.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence after their victorious run in the tri-series against the West Indies and Ireland. This will be their last chance, before the World Cup begins, to look into and solve all the issues presiding in the team as their first warm-up match against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled on May 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:

IND vs BAN When & Where to Watch Cricket Streaming Online

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh will be played on May 28, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Hotstar.

SQUADS —

India (From): Virat Kohli(C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Bangladesh (From): Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.