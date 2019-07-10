ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand 1st Semifinal Reserve Day Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs NZ on TV, Online in IST: The first semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand was abandoned after rain stopped the day’s play in the 47th over of the first innings. But much to the joy of cricketing universe, ICC have kept reserve days for the semifinals and the final, unlike the league stage matches.

Indian bowlers had placed their team in the driver’s seat by resisting the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate. Though the Kane Williamson-led side did not lose many wickets, they failed to pile up a commendable score. As the match was going on, rain came into play and affected everyone’s party on Tuesday when the Blackcaps were batting at 211/5 in the 47th over.

While there were strong predictions of rain, fans and the cricketers were still hoping against the odds that a full-length match would be possible. But, after repeated inspections and no stoppage of rain, the officials finally decided to call it a day and take the match to reserve day. However, there still remain strong predictions of rain on the reserve day of play also.

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st Semifinal Reserve Day Live Streaming:

Where will the reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal be played?

The reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal will be played at the same venue of Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

When will the reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal be played?

The reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal will be played on July 10, 2019.

What time will the reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal be played?

The reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal will be played at 3:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal on TV in India?

The reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal will be made available on TV in various channels of Start Sports.

Where can I watch the reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal online in India?

The online streaming of reserve day of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semifinal will be made available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st Semifinal Reserve Day Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.