ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan n Match 22: Save the date, set your alarms or keep the reminder as the cricket’s biggest rivalry is all set to take center stage on June 16 at the iconic Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. It’s that time of the year again when you leave all your work an get glued to your TV or laptop screens as the most-awaited fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is here. Virat Kohli-led Team India stands on the cusp of history as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane World Cup class.

This is unarguably the most important and most-awaited encounter of the showpiece event in England & UK. For the Indian and Pakistan fans and cricket experts, it is easily the ‘Mother of All Battles’. If you ask any cricket fan or purist in India or Pakistan, winning the World Cup is undoubtedly a great achievement or holds special relevance but a loss in this sub-continental battle is simply unacceptable.

India, in all their previous encounters against Pakistan in the World Cups, have never tasted defeat. The last time these two Asian cricketing powerhouses met at the famed Old Trafford in World Cup 1999, India emerge victorious in that match by 47 runs courtesy Venkatesh Prasad’s five-for. The match was played amidst the Kargil war, India not only won the battle on the cricket field but also stood victorious in the battlefield.

In the ongoing World Cup so far, Team India has started their campaign on an emphatic by registering wins over strong teams like South Africa and Australia. Kohli and Co. shared the spoils with New Zealand after a washout. On the other side, Pakistan have lived up to their reputation – being unpredictable and consistently blown hot and cold. The Men in Green were rolled over by the West Indies in their opening match, bounced back to upset favourites England in their second outing, shared points with Sri Lanka in their third fixture (washout), and most-recently, failed to cling on to a match (against Australia) they had in their clutches.

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match details

Date: Sunday, June 16 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

VENUE STATS

Avg 1st Innings score: 214

Avg 2nd Innings score: 192

Highest Total: 318/7 (50 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG

Highest Chase: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in World Cup

Total: 6

India won: 6

Pakistan won: 0

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODIs

Matches: 131

India won: 54

Pakistan won: 73

Tied: 0

No result: 4

ODI HISTORY

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far played 920 matches, the third highest by a country. They won 480 and lost 412 matches while eight were tied and 20 had no result. Their success percentage was 53.77. India hold the record of playing the most ODIs – 968 since 1974. They have won 502, lost 417 and tied nine with 40 NR matches as their success% was 54.57.

Both countries have played 131 matches against each other. Out of which, Pakistan have come out triumph on 73 occasions, while India managed to win 54 encounters. However, four matches did not produce any result.

WORLD CUP RECORD

Both India and Pakistan are participating in the mega event since its introduction in 1975. In the WC history, the Men in Blue have played 77 games so far, winning 48 and ended on the wrong side in 27 of them. There was also one tie and one NR (no result) match. Whereas Pakistan have played 74 matches in WC, registering 41 victories and losing 31 with two NR matches.

Interestingly, India and Pakistan had played six matches so far (before the Manchester clash on June 16) in the tournament history. The Men in Green have failed all six times and never managed to get the better of arch-rivals in the quadrennial extravaganza.

Keeping aside the current form, past history and statistics – both India and Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure during the big-ticket clash at Old Trafford. The match will be a perfect test of character and nerves of all the players and the team which keep it under check will emerge victorious.