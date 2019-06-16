Live Updates

    Pitch Report: Though, it will be the first match in this venue, Old Trafford did host Lancashire in the domestic One-Day tournament, earlier this year. The scores have varied from one range to another, while the D/L method also played its part in two out of the four matches. Given the high chances of rain, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first and the chasing teams owned better records in this ground during the domestic season.

    Weather Forecast: The Met Ofice have predicted spotty showers in Manchester throughout the day. But, the most concerning part of the forecast is that it predicts rain between 10-12 AM, while the match is slated for a start at 10:30 AM local time. Much to the relief of millions of fans worldwide, there are lesser chances of rain in the succeeding hours. Even though the later parts of the day carry the threats of shower, it will not be a heavy downpour and is expected not to hamper the match entirely.

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.