Pacer Mohammad Amir said playing in the World Cup for Pakistan will be a dream come true for him after he missed the previous two editions, owing to his ban for spot-fixing. In an interview to AFP, Amir said, “Every cricketer dreams of representing his country in a World Cup so this is my chance.”

The 27-year-old had nearly missed his chance to play at the mega event this time also as he was left out of Pakistan’s preliminary squad. In his last 14 matches, he took only five wickets before being dropped out from the Pakistani ODI squad which played a bilateral series against England. However, the selectors decided to include him in the final 15 for the World Cup in England and Wales in the last moment.

But, the bowler has assured to return the faith of the selectors by performing to his full potential in the World Cup. “I know I have not taken wickets but I have not bowled badly, so I am thankful to the team, selectors and others who have backed me and I will do my best to fullfil their confidence,” said Amir.

The pace spearhead, recalling Pakistan’s triumph in 2009 and 2017 in England, said that after winning the World T20 and ICC Champions Trophy, he is looking to be third time lucky there. “Our triumph in the World Twenty20 was excellent and then the Champions Trophy. The impact of those wins are with us and the amount of support we get in the UK is extraordinary, so naturally we will like to match those. People love the Pakistan team and come in large numbers to support us. I can’t forget the final of the Champions Trophy at the Oval (2017),” Amir was quoted as saying to AFP.

He also dismissed the talks going on about flat batsmen-friendly wickets and big scores and termed them as exaggeration before suggesting that if the ball doesn’t swing the bowlers need variations to succeed. He also said he is not among the ones to get bogged down by the hype of flat tracks.

He was among the three Pakistani players who were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2010 test series against England. The quicker, along with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt, were convicted of fixing, sentenced to jail terms and handed a five-year suspension from cricket of all forms by the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, he said that he has moved on from the “sordid chapter” in his career and placed it on his destiny. He said, “It was unfortunate to miss so much cricket, including two World Cups, but my belief is that you can’t avoid your destiny. Those World Cups were not in my destiny but there is sadness on missing them.”