ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The last two days at the ICC World Cup 2019 has been extremely exciting. If it was Bangladesh who staged an upset, today, it was Pakistan who beat hosts and World No 1 team England. Pakistan beat England by 14 runs and brought an end to their 11-match winless streak. What was also surprising was that against the Windies they posted the lowest total of the tournament and in the very next game they post the highest.

Chasing a record 349 to win, Joe Root and Jos Buttler hit brilliant hundreds but that was not enough for the hosts to get over the line against a side they whitewashed not long back. Mohammed Hafeez bagged the Man of the match for his 84 off 63 balls which helped Pakistan post a mammoth 348/8.

“It’s a great team effort. Credit to batsmen to take us to 350. Then bowlers bowled really well today. Match starting 10.30, first 10 overs are very important. If you lose early wickets, you can’t get that type of runs. Fakhar and Imam did a really good job. Started with Shadab today, because we know they’re not good batsmen against spin – Roy and Bairstow. Fielding a very important part,” said Sarfaraz at the post-match presentation.

Batting first, Pakistan put on 348, thanks to fifties from Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali were the pick of the English bowling, scalping three wickets apiece.