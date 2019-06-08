ICC Cricket World cup 2019: With one win and one defeat, both the teams stand at a similar kind of position in the points table. However, on paper and with the kind of form they are in, England has started the tournament as the prime favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2019. Set to face Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on Saturday, the Eoin Morgan-led side would look to get their campaign back on track after suffering a major setback against a much-weaker Pakistani outfit. The one problem that has bothered the number one ODI side, in both the games, is the failure of their openers in tackling spin. Against South Africa, Jonny Bairstow compromised his wicket to Imran Tahir in the very first over, while in the second game Shadab Khan got better of Jason Roy in the third over.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, after a spirited victory in their first match against South Africa lost a closely fought contest against New Zealand. They have impressed everyone with their fearless cricket and would want the same to repeat against England. Also, against this opponent, they enjoy a high share of success in ICC tournaments. The Bangla Tigers have defeated England in the previous two editions of ICC World Cup in 2011 and 2015 and will be taking inspiration to complete the hat-trick of win.

Here’s the list of players who could play an important role in today’s match

Joe Root: While everyone expected the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy to shine, Joe Root have emerged as England’s biggest asset in ICC World Cup 2015 so far. With 158 runs from two he stands as the highest run scorer of the tournament so far. Bangladeshi bowlers will have to work overtime to stop Root’s run-flow.

Shakib AL Hasan: The second highest run scorer so far, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also been bowling economical spells for his team. Coming to bat at number three, he holds the key to build a solid ground for Bangladesh to post a big total and he is doing it quite successfully so far.

Jos Buttler: One of the most talked about cricketer in recent times, Jos Buttler has been sustaining the prime patch of his career for the last 20 months or so. With an average of above-70 in the calendar year of 2019, despite batting at number five or lower positions, the English wicketkeeper is one of the greatest dangers that the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will have to overcome today.

Jofra Archer: Getting into the team at the last minutes, Jofra Archer had proved the selectors right in the first match itself against South Africa, where returned with a figure of 3-27. Though he was expensive against Pakistan, he still owns a threat or two for the Bangladeshi batsmen at the top and given the green track of Cardiff, he will enjoy some assistance there.

Mutafizur Rehman: With the bowler-friendly conditions in offer at Cardiff, Mustafizur Rehman will possess good threats for the English batsmen. The swing bowler who is known for his sharp angled-inswingers will cause trouble for the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.