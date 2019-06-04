England pacer Jofra Archer and batsman Jason Roy saw 15 percent of their match fee being fined for showing dissent towards the umpire. They also used obscene language during the match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, on Monday.

Other than the two English players, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has also been fined 20 percent of his fee for failing to maintain the required over rate. Other Pakistani players were fined 10 percent each after their side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Jason Roy reportedly breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using audible obscenities in an international match.” The incident had taken place during the 14th over of Pakistani innings when the opener used audible obscenity after a misfield which the umpires are believed to have heard clearly.

Archer was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, in the 27th over of Pakistan’s innings, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.” Other than imposing a fine on their match fee, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of both Archer and Roy.

All the three convicted players have admitted their offense and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. Thus, no formal hearing was conducted against the players. The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney.